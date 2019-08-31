Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina as Dorian nears U.S.

Hurricane Dorian may be taking aim at the Carolinas Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina as weather forecasts indicate that Hurricane Dorian may veer toward the Carolinas.

In a Saturday night Twitter post at around 9:30, Cooper said: “North Carolinians should prepare, and listen to local leaders for updates on severe weather. Please take the time now to prepare for possible effects of #Dorian”

The executive order allows North Carolina officials to deploy the State Emergency Response Team, and to seek assistance and reimbursement for damages from the federal government.

This is a developing story and will be updated.