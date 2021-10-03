Georgia

Woman wanted for killing in North Carolina found in Georgia

The Associated Press

SOUTH FULTON, Ga.

A woman wanted for a killing in North Carolina was found in Georgia with her 2-year-old son on Sunday, police said.

Camille Singleton, 31, was taken into custody at a Walmart, according to a news release from the South Fulton Police Department. She is a suspect in the killing of Inita Gaither in Clayton, North Carolina.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the store around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and confirmed it was Singleton. Her son — the subject of an AMBER Alert issued Friday — was found to be unharmed. He was placed in the care of family members.

Gaither, 68, was found dead inside her home on Thursday by officers conducting a welfare check. She and Singleton were related, according to police.

Police said Sunday afternoon that Singleton would be taken to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta before being extradited to North Carolina. It wasn't immediately clear whether she had hired an attorney.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Photographers celebrate Hispanic workers in Georgia

October 03, 2021 10:21 PM

Business

Trade publication again ranks Georgia top state for business

October 03, 2021 10:21 PM

News

Georgia county’s schools raise $360K yearly for heart health

October 03, 2021 10:20 PM

Georgia

Marines: Man at Trump rally not among those in Kabul photo

October 03, 2021 4:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service