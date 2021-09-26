Georgia

South Fulton police recover 2 kids from stolen car

The Associated Press

SOUTH FULTON, Ga.

Authorities have safely recovered two kids who were in a car that was stolen from a gas station, South Fulton police said.

In a Facebook posting the police said around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday police responded to a call at a BP Gas Station regarding a car that had been left running at the station and then stolen. A 3-month-old and a 9-year-old were inside at the time it was stolen, police said.

“The victim went inside the gas station and returned to the vehicle, and realized an unknown suspect unlawfully took her vehicle,” the police said. “Multiple law enforcement agencies immediately assisted with the search for the vehicle."

The children were found — unharmed — along with the vehicle in Atlanta, authorities said. They are calling on anyone with information to contact authorities.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Georgia sees spike in new ‘Obamacare’ sign ups

September 26, 2021 1:11 PM

News

Georgia child’s legacy seeks to aid families battling cancer

September 26, 2021 1:09 PM

Georgia

Voter registration event set for Atlanta area rail stations

September 26, 2021 1:10 PM

Georgia

New rules could allow building closer to dunes on St. Simons

September 26, 2021 1:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service