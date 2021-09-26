South Fulton police recover 2 kids from stolen car

Authorities have safely recovered two kids who were in a car that was stolen from a gas station, South Fulton police said.

In a Facebook posting the police said around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday police responded to a call at a BP Gas Station regarding a car that had been left running at the station and then stolen. A 3-month-old and a 9-year-old were inside at the time it was stolen, police said.

“The victim went inside the gas station and returned to the vehicle, and realized an unknown suspect unlawfully took her vehicle,” the police said. “Multiple law enforcement agencies immediately assisted with the search for the vehicle."

The children were found — unharmed — along with the vehicle in Atlanta, authorities said. They are calling on anyone with information to contact authorities.