Voter registration event set for Atlanta area rail stations

The Associated Press

Atlanta's transit authority plans to host a nonpartisan voter registration event at several of its rail stations.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, is set to host local nonprofit organizations who will help people register to vote at seven rail stations from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Voter registration will be available at the following stations: Five Points, College Park, Doraville, H.E. Holmes, Kensington, West End and Lindbergh Center. People wishing to register should bring a driver's license or state ID card or be prepared to give the last four digits of their Social Security number.

The effort is being organized in honor of National Voter Registration Day, which is observed on the fourth Tuesday in September.

