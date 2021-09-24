Georgia city eyes large party regulations after teen killed

City leaders in Warner Robins are considering new laws to regulate large parties after a teenage girl was shot to death and four others wounded by gunfire at a large weekend party during the Labor Day weekend.

The city requires a permit for parades or picketing, but no ordinance or permit for large gatherings like block parties, WMAZ-TV reported.

Tanyla Johnson, 15, who was visiting family in Warner Robins at the time, was killed in the shooting, police said. The shots had been fired into the crowd from a vehicle leaving the area.

Assistant Police Chief Chris Rooks said officials are taking a look at party permit rules in nearby cities. Police also need to adjust their current noise ordinance because it’s ineffective, Rooks said.

Warner Robins is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.