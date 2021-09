Authorities have identified a man who recently drowned in a north Georgia lake as a Gwinnett County man.

The man — Nermin Rustempasic, 42, of Duluth — was found dead in Lake Lanier last week.

His body was found about 100 yards from the shore of Old Federal Campground near Flowery Branch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Investigators said that Rustempasic owned a boat stored at Sunrise Cove Marina.