Georgia
Toddler drowns on lake on Georgia-South Carolina line
Authorities say a toddler has drown in a lake on the Georgia-South Carolina line.
The drowning happened Sunday afternoon on Lake Hartwell, WYFF-TV reported.
The coroner in Georgia’s Stephens County identified her as 19-month-old Charlotte Elizabeth Scott of Toccoa, Georgia.
Emergency management officials say they responded to Tabor Boat Ramp on the South Carolina side of the lake for a reported drowning.
An autopsy was planned by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.
