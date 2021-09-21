Toddler drowns on lake on Georgia-South Carolina line

Authorities say a toddler has drown in a lake on the Georgia-South Carolina line.

The drowning happened Sunday afternoon on Lake Hartwell, WYFF-TV reported.

The coroner in Georgia’s Stephens County identified her as 19-month-old Charlotte Elizabeth Scott of Toccoa, Georgia.

Emergency management officials say they responded to Tabor Boat Ramp on the South Carolina side of the lake for a reported drowning.

An autopsy was planned by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.