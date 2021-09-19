Comfort dog at district attorney’s office to help victims

The Cobb County district attorney's office is offering warm, furry support to crime victims and staff.

District Attorney Flynn Broady announced Friday that Rose, a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever is joining the office. The victim witness unit has been working to bring Rose on board, according to a news release from the office.

“The level of stress and anxiety that victims of domestic violence experience is drastically reduced with the introduction of assistance animals," unit director Kimberly McCoy said. “It’s been a long process, but we are excited.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Pups with a Purpose program to donate the dog. Pups with a Purpose matches people held in the Forsyth County jail with volunteer citizen dog trainers and Forsyth County Animal Shelter dogs. Rose received specialized training from Rucker Dog Training to prepare her to help crime victims in court, the release says.

“Child victims will have the opportunity to have Rose there to calm them down and assure them that they are in a safe place so they can tell their story and not feel afraid of what happens if they tell it,” Broady said.