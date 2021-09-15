Bodies of 2 fishermen recovered from pond after they drowned

Search crews have found the bodies of two fishermen who went missing in a Middle Georgia pond.

The men were last seen Monday night, when their boat overturned on the water just south of Monticello, WMAZ-TV reported. Three people went under when the boat capsized, but only one made it back to shore.

The bodies of the two men were recovered Tuesday, said Mark McKinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. They were identified as 42-year-old Derrick Campbell and 25-year-old Devonte Campbell.