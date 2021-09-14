East Alabama man killed in boating accident on Lake Harding

Authorities are investigating a deadly boat crash on an east Alabama lake.

The wreck happened Monday on Lake Harding, just west of the Alabama-Georgia line, WSFA-TV reported.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris identified the victim as Walter Keith Mitchell, 58, of Valley.

Harris said Mitchell was driving an aluminum jon boat east on the lake near the bank. He said Mitchell rounded a point when he collided almost head-on with a large, fiberglass bass boat. The other boat’s operator was not injured.

Harris said both boaters were wearing life vests. He said that alcohol was not a factor.