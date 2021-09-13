Judge Mary Buckner, a ‘trailblazer’ for Georgia and judicial system, dies at 73

Mary Buckner, the first Black woman to graduate from Mercer University’s law school and the first Black female judge in Columbus Recorder’s Court, has died.

Buckner died Friday at 73, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.

One of her sisters, Muscogee County School Board member Naomi Buckner, told the Ledger-Enquirer that Judge Buckner had been receiving cancer treatment for about three years, and “a fall ignited other health issues.”

The visitation will be Sept. 17, from 6-8 p.m., in Striffler-Hamby, 4017 Macon Road. The celebration of her life will be Sept. 18, starting at 11 a.m., in Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4400 Old Cusseta Road.

Judge Buckner was one of nine children born to Beatrice Rogers Buckner and the Rev. Otis Buckner. Naomi Buckner described Judge Buckner as “a high achiever throughout school and set high goals for herself. She knew early on that she wanted to be a lawyer so that she could participate in the legal system, applying the law fairly. This decision was influenced by the racial unrest at the time.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Judge Buckner participated in the 1963 March on Washington and another civil rights march in Forsyth County in 1987.

Naomi Buckner said her sister’s “approach to life was very lawyerly. In discussions about anything, when she was asked about her opinion, she would say, it depends on what the facts are.”

Despite her sister’s accomplishments, Naomi Buckner said, Judge Buckner “lived a simple life and enjoyed being around family and friends.”

Naomi Buckner credits their parents for teaching Judge Buckner and all their siblings “to honor God, to work hard, to achieve goals, to tell the truth, to do the right thing and to follow the Golden Rule.”

Judge Buckner graduated from Carver High School in 1966. She was among two dozen Black students who integrated Mercer University, according to a 2017 video tribute to her from the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

After graduating from Mercer with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science in 1970, she attended her first year of law school at Emory University.

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., a classmate at Emory, said in the video, “From the time I met her in 1970, I knew that her intellect, her faith and determination would lift her to a stellar legal career.”

Buckner transferred and graduated from Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer in 1973. Then she joined Bishop’s law firm, Bishop & Hudlin, where she was considered the first Black female lawyer to practice in Columbus.

“She was a trailblazer,” retired social worker Cynthia Saxton said in the video. “She was a role model for all of us.”

When the Columbus Council appointed her in 1984 as a Muscogee County Recorder’s Court judge, “it was statewide news,” attorney Dorothy Williams said in the video.

Buckner was a foster mother and adopted a son. Her community involvement included serving as president of the Columbus Technical College board and president of the Georgia Legal Services Program.

“She came from humble beginnings,” Green Lewis Jr., retired vice president of the AFL-CIO, said in the video. “She’s never too busy to share. She’s never too busy to advise.”

Judge Buckner retired in 2019. The Black Law Students Association Alumni Council at Mercer honored her with its Trailblazer Award in 2020.

“She was someone that ordinary people could look to and be motivated that anyone could achieve, especially women and Blacks,” Naomi Buckner said. “Black people were proud of her accomplishments and could envision themselves making similar accomplishments.”