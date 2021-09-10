Son called mom to say he was lost in Georgia woods. He’s still missing 5 days later

Jabari Glover, 32, remains missing after his parents say he never returned from a walk in South Fulton, Georgia. Screengrab from Viv Williams Glover / Facebook

The search is on for a missing Georgia man who police say told his mother he was lost in the woods.

The parents of 32-year-old Jabari Damany Glover reported him missing after he didn’t return home from a walk in the Cedar Grove Village community in South Fulton on Sept. 5, according to WGCL.

McClatchy News reached out to City of South Fulton police on Friday and is awaiting a response.

Police said Glover last spoke to his mother around 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, when he told her he had gotten lost in the woods, WAGA reported. His parents said they haven’t seen or heard from him since.

Glover is described as 6 feet tall and around 190 pounds, according to WXIA. He was last seen wearing sweatpants, a white T-shirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts is asked to call the City of South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.

