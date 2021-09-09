Georgia

Woman struck by stray bullet in her Atlanta apartment

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

A woman was taken to a hospital after a stray bullet traveled into her Atlanta apartment, striking her, authorities said.

The gunfire happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex on Fairburn Road, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Atlanta police say she was taken to a hospital and was able to tell officers that the gunshot had come through her home.

Police were continuing to investigate Thursday, and no information on possible suspects was released.

