Georgia

Body of 41-year-old man recovered from Georgia river

The Associated Press

IRWINTON, Ga.

Authorities have recovered the body of a 41-year-old man from a Georgia river after he went missing during a kayaking and canoeing trip.

Game wardens and sheriff’s deputies found the body of Jeffrey Roberts of Eatonton in the Oconee River on Sunday night, Mark McKinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told WMAZ-TV.

Responders had been searching for Roberts since Saturday.

Wilkinson County Coroner Bill Mathews said Roberts was among a group taking a weekend paddling trip on the river that departed Milledgeville on Friday. He said Roberts was taking a swim in the river Saturday when he went under and didn’t resurface.

