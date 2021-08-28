Georgia teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school

A Georgia teenager faces weapons charges after school officials say the student brought a loaded pistol to school.

The 16-year-old freshman is accused of bringing the gun to Model High School in Rome on Wednesday, The Telegraph reported.

The student was detained on several gun-related charges, including two counts of weapon possession, Floyd County police said.

The student also faces two counts of weapon possession in a school zone, underage possession of a handgun, and possession of a concealed weapon. In addition to a pistol, police also seized a hunting knife from the teen.

School officials said there was never a threat to students or employees.