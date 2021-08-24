Georgia

Former UGA football star Herschel Walker will run for US Senate, challenging Warnock

Former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker will run for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Walker filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission declaring his candidacy Tuesday as a Republican. He will challenge incumbent Raphael Warnock, who was elected in 2021 to complete the remainder of Johnny Isakson’s term.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Walker offered no initial comment though a formal announcement is expected in the coming days. Representatives for Warnock did not provide a comment to McClatchy News before publication.

Walker, 59, joins a Republican field that includes Air Force veteran and businessman Kelvin King, banking executive and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler, and state agriculture commissioner Gary Black.

The filing comes a week after Walker registered to vote in Georgia. His entrance into the race has been speculated for months, fueled by the urging of former President Donald Trump who said the former football star would be “unstoppable” as a candidate.

