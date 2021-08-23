Georgia

Man who tried to swallow memory cards in porn case sentenced

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

A federal judge handed down a 12-year prison sentence on Monday to a man convicted on child pornography charges after authorities say he tried to swallow memory cards containing pornographic images.

David Sierra Orozco, 31, a Mexican national, was sentenced on Monday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Orozco was convicted in March of possessing child pornography. Orozco is resident of Georgia and an unlawful immigrant who will be deported at the end of his sentence, the newspaper said.

Court records say sheriff's deputies in Harnett County stopped Orozco in July 2017 after they say he was driving erratically. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a hidden compartment in the car and found more than $100,000 in cash.

Orozco was taken to the county jail for driving without a license. While being searched, officers found a folded $100 bill. When they unfolded it, memory cards fell to the floor.

Testimony at a preliminary hearing indicated Orozco grabbed the memory cards and tried to eat them. He swallowed one and chewed another that deputies were able to retrieve, an agent said. Three other cards were unscathed, and they contained multiple images and videos of child pornography.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Salvage crews start last cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition

August 23, 2021 11:33 PM

National

Judge blocks photography ban in Georgia’s new election law

August 23, 2021 11:33 PM

Georgia

Suspect in Georgia hostage standoff killed by gunfire

August 23, 2021 3:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service