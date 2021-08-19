Police officer shoots and kills motorist in Atlanta suburb

A police officer shot and killed a motorist after making a traffic stop on a busy road in the Atlanta suburbs, authorities said.

The shooting happened near the start of Wednesday afternoon rush hour traffic in Marietta, just northwest of Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The suspect was stopped by police after driving erratically, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said. The man drove away from officers after hitting several police vehicles in the process, police said said. The chase came to an end near an auto shop along Powder Springs Road and a Cobb County officer opened fire.

A handgun was recovered from the man’s car, Cox said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.