Man charged with kidnapping, killing of Atlanta bartender

A man injured in a chase while fleeing from police has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of an Atlanta bartender.

Atlanta police filed charges Sunday against DeMarcus Brinkley in the death of Mariam Abdulrab. Investigators say Brinkley kidnapped Abdulrab at gunpoint as she was returning home early Friday from her bartending job at the Revery VR Bar. Later that morning, police found Abdulrab dead from a gunshot.

Brinkley also is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during of a felony.

Police did not release a motive in the case.

It's unclear if Brinkley has a lawyer representing him.

Brinkley was arrested Friday on traffic charges after colliding with another vehicle while being chased by state troopers in Griffin, south of Atlanta. Called a “person of interest” at that time in Abdulrab's death, Brinkley was taken to an Atlanta hospital with injuries. Authorities said he would be booked into the Fulton County jail after his release from the hospital.

The bar remained closed during the weekend in mourning for Abdulrab.

“Our hearts are truly broken at the loss of a dear friend and family member,” the bar wrote on social media. “Mariam brought light to every single person she came in contact with and will forever be missed.”

Others left flowers at memorials for Abdulrab, including an image someone painted of her.