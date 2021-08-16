These are Georgia’s 10 largest cities, according to new census data

Georgia saw its population grow by more than a million people in the last decade, topping 10.7 million, according to the 2020 U.S. Census data released last week.

To no surprise, Atlanta remains the state’s most populous city. But how does the rest of the top 10 look?

The data below lists the 10 most populous places as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

A “place” is defined as a concentration of population that has a name, is locally recognized and is not part of another place. A place could be incorporated as a self-governing city or town, or it could be a census-designated place, a community that lacks a separate municipal government.

The top 10 are:

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Atlanta: 498,715 Columbus: 206,922 Augusta: 202,081



Macon: 157,346 Savannah: 147,780 Athens: 127,315 Sandy Springs: 108,080 South Fulton: 107,436 Roswell: 92,833 Johns Creek: 82,453

Warner Robins, population 80,308, ranked 11, narrowly missed the top 10.

Columbus and Macon have consolidated city-county governments. Augusta-Richmond County has a consolidated government, and Athens-Clarke County has a unified government. Population totals listed for Augusta and Athens omit areas of the consolidated city located in another separately, incorporated place.

Census data shows Georgia’s fastest-growing counties were outside of Atlanta, Augusta and Savannah. The state’s population increased 10.6% over the last decade.