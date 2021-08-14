Georgia

Murder charge for prisoner in stabbing death of other inmate

The Associated Press

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga.

A prisoner has been charged with stabbing another inmate to death at a middle Georgia prison.

Brandon Hill, 27, is charged with murder, malice murder and felony assault in the Wednesday death of 21-year-old Jamari Charell McClinton at Baldwin State Prison near Milledgeville.

The Union-Recorder reports McClinton was stabbed with a makeshift knife.

Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Steve Chapple said McClinton, from Decatur, died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Hill was taken to the Baldwin County jail and charged several hours later by Georgia Department of Corrections investigators. He was returned to state prison system custody after being fingerprinted and photographed.

The Wednesday murder is the second at Baldwin State Prison this year.

