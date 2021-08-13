Georgia

Georgia man charged with murder of 2 found shot in lake

The Associated Press

LaGRANGE, Ga.

A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of two men found floating in a lake.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff announced Friday that 39-year-old Joshua Nutt of LaGrange was arrested Thursday. He's charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of possessing a gun while committing a felony.

Marcus Caswell, a 46-year-old Newnan man, was found afloat in West Point Lake on Monday with a single gunshot wound in his head. Tuesday, the body of 31-year-old Travis Lodato was found killed the same way in the lake.

Woodruff didn't say how investigators connected Nutt to the killings.

Nutt remained jailed Friday with no bail set. It's unclear if he has seen a judge or has a lawyer representing him.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The two men were roommates and investigators said earlier that they had driven motorcycles to the lake last weekend. Deputies initially speculated that the men may have been killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the lake.

Relatives told WSB-TV earlier that they think the men may have been seeking to meet someone to buy or sell a motorcycle.

The men's bodies were missing wallets, cell phones and jewelry.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Georgia

Police: Woman forced into car and later killed in Atlanta

August 13, 2021 10:38 PM

Georgia

Finalist named in search for president of Georgia university

August 13, 2021 10:38 PM

Business

Package sorting firm plans $59M Georgia office, hiring 500

August 13, 2021 10:38 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service