Police: Woman reportedly forced into car, killed in Atlanta

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Atlanta police say a woman was found dead Friday hours after she was reportedly forced into a car outside a home.

Police responded around 5 a.m. to a home in southeast Atlanta after someone called 911 to report a possible kidnapping, police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an email. The woman who made the call told officers she'd seen a woman forced into a vehicle.

Officers then received a call around 6 a.m. of shots fired about a mile and a half (2.4 kilometers) away, Chafee said. Officers checked the area but found nothing.

Investigators had already determined the two calls were likely related when someone called just before 10 a.m. to report having found a dead person in that same area.

Officers responded and found a dead woman and determined she was the same woman who had apparently been kidnapped.

Police have identified a person of interest and he has been detained outside of Atlanta, Chafee said, adding that the investigation is “very active.”

