Georgia

Rural mail carrier shot and killed in northeast Georgia

The Associated Press

COMMERCE, Ga.

A rural mail carrier was shot and killed Saturday in northeast Georgia while delivering mail.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office says the man was shot sometime before 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road outside Commerce.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

No suspects or reasons for the shooting have been identified.

The sheriff's office said it was working with U.S. postal inspectors to investigate. Attacking a mail carrier is a federal crime.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Georgia

Fourth person accused in deputy’s death sentenced to prison

August 08, 2021 4:07 PM

Georgia

Savannah plans 700-foot mural covering walkway to new arena

August 08, 2021 4:06 PM

Business

Marine base installs chargers in electric vehicle switch

August 08, 2021 4:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service