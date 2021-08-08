Rural mail carrier shot and killed in northeast Georgia

A rural mail carrier was shot and killed Saturday in northeast Georgia while delivering mail.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office says the man was shot sometime before 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road outside Commerce.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

No suspects or reasons for the shooting have been identified.

The sheriff's office said it was working with U.S. postal inspectors to investigate. Attacking a mail carrier is a federal crime.