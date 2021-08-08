Georgia

Police: Georgia teacher tried to set fire to school

The Associated Press

DECATUR, Ga.

A suburban Atlanta teacher has been arrested after school police said he tried to set fire to a school and fired a gun there.

Antonio Bailey, a 23-year-old Snellville resident, was arrested Friday on first degree arson, second degree criminal property damage and possessing a gun while committing a felony, DeKalb County jail records show.

WSB-TV reports Bailey is a teacher at Chapel Hill Middle School in southern DeKalb County.

School district police say Bailey tried to set fire to the school's main office before dawn Thursday and also fired a gun.

A school district spokesperson declined to comment about whether Bailey has been fired or disciplined.

Bailey was released from jail early Saturday, records show. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him

