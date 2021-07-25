Georgia

2 dead, 2 hurt, after downtown Macon fight leads to shooting

The Associated Press

MACON, Ga.

A Macon shooting killed two people, injured two people and caused panic in a lively bar district, authorities said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says people were fighting on a sidewalk in downtown Macon when someone started shooting before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies found 20-year-old Donovan Munir Cason of Macon dead when they arrived. Medical personnel took 21-year-old Kabryan Johnson to a hospital, but WMAZ-TV reports he died in the emergency room from multiple gunshot wounds

Another victim, 21-year-old Fuquan Conner, is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. A woman was also shot. She was driven to a hospital in a personal vehicle and admitted.

The Telegraph of Macon reports videos and comments on social media show people running for cover after more than a dozen gunshots.

In November, six people were shot and one was injured on the same block. Like many other cities, Macon has seen a spike in homicides in the last two years. The city has been trying to both crack down on violent criminals as well as stop cycles of retaliation.

