Georgia

Police find 2 bodies in wooded area south of Atlanta

The Associated Press

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga.

Police south of Atlanta are investigating after two bodies were found in a wooded area.

The remains of two women were found Tuesday in the woods near a busy shopping district, Henry County police said.

The bodies had not yet been identified, and police didn't release details about the remains, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping Henry County authorities, and was expected to make a positive identification of the victims.

Police say they’re investigating recent crimes in the area to determine whether they are connected to the two bodies found Tuesday.

“We are investigating leads that we have of additional potential victims that may be out there,” Henry County police Capt. Randy Lee told WSB-TV.

“We’re not ruling anything out," he said. “We’re taking this investigation where it leads us.”

