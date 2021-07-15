Georgia

I-16 shut down between Atlanta, Savannah, after bridge crash

The Associated Press

SOPERTON, Ga.

An interstate that connects the Atlanta area to the Georgia coast is closed in both directions after a crash knocked a bridge offline, authorities said Thursday.

A detour is in place for Interstate 16 bridge after a truck struck the bridge Thursday morning, The Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The crash caused the bridge to shift about six feet (1.8 meters), the agency said. It shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its concrete base.

I-16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

The bridge is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

  Comments  

News

Georgia sees rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

July 15, 2021 11:26 AM

Business

3 testify Georgia’s Beck directed money flows from insurer

July 15, 2021 11:26 AM

Georgia

United Methodist conference seizes church assets in dispute

July 15, 2021 11:28 AM

Business

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

July 15, 2021 11:26 AM

Georgia

Judge: 1 county may split from Georgia judicial circuit

July 15, 2021 11:26 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service