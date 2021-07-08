Body of missing Georgia boy recovered along Florida beach

Officials have recovered the body of a 6-year-old Georgia boy who went missing while on vacation in the Florida Panhandle with his family.

Enrique Cortez-Dubon of Atlanta was last seen Monday standing in about knee-deep water along Panama City Beach, police said. His body was found on the sand Tuesday. The family told investigators that the boy didn't swim well and was not wearing floaties when he went missing, the News Herald reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said in a statement. “As we know, this is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Around 80 first responders searched for the boy, including officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Marshals Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard and local firefighters.

“Both drone and helicopter searches (were) performed, as well as dive searches,” the statement said,

While he was found on the sand, police said “the evidence leads us to believe he went missing in the water.”