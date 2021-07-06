Georgia man dies after being severely injured by fireworks

A west Georgia man has died after he was injured while he and friends were shooting fireworks.

The Times-Georgian reports Trevor White died early Sunday after an injury in Tallapoosa.

White and friends gathered late Saturday to shoot fireworks at a home, said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams.

A shell that fired from a launch tube hit White in the torso and he suffered what officials described as massive trauma.

State Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in a Tuesday statement that the 23-year-old man was holding the tube over his head. Insurance Department spokesperson Weston Burleson said White may have loaded the shell upside down, but that investigators don't know for sure.

Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson said that White was taken to a hospital in Bremen where he died early July 4.

Burleson said White's death is the only fireworks-related injury that he knows of that the state fire marshal was called to investigate over the July 4 holiday.