Georgia

Police: Man walking in middle of I-75 struck, killed by semi

The Associated Press

MARIETTA, Ga.

Police are investigating after a semitrailer struck a man walking in the middle of Interstate 75 northwest of Atlanta.

Joshua Edwards, 26, of Atlanta was walking on I-75 near Allgood Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Marietta police said.

He was struck by a semi driven by 53-year-old Tonya Martin of Cartersville, who was heading northbound in the middle lane of the freeway, police said.

Police say they don’t know why Edwards was walking on I-75.

No charges have been filed.

