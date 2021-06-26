1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in downtown Atlanta

A triple shooting in downtown Atlanta early Saturday has left one man dead and two others hurt, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. outside a condominium on Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta Police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find three men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead while the other two were transported to a hospital and were expected to survive, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Detectives were still trying to piece together the details of what happened. There are no suspects.

“From all the information we have, including the video, the victims ... didn’t do anything to contribute to this shooting,” Lt. Daniel Genson told reporters. “We’re not sure what the motive was.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers.