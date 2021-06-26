2 men accused of shooting at residents of homeless camp

Prosecutors say two Georgia men have been demanding cash and sex after providing homeless people with beer, cigarettes or marijuana, leading to a May shooting that “slightly grazed” a homeless man at an encampment near downtown Macon.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the two men — 64-year-old Larry Tarver of Macon and 53-year-old Ricky Bernard Veal of Gordon — are both charged with aggravated assault.

Tarver is free on bail, but a judge denied bail to Veal in a Thursday hearing.

The shooting happened May 13 near the Ocmulgee River.

Veal's attorney, C. Alan Wheeler, said Veal “maintains his innocence.”

Prosecutor Rachel Murphy said Veal and Tarver would frequently visit the camp and give homeless people cigarettes, beer or marijuana. She said the two would later return and “demand payment in the form of cash or sexual favors.”

When people refused, Murphy said Veal and Tarver to become angry.

“The victims in this case said it’s not uncommon for (Veal and Tarver) to shoot at the individuals, which is what occurred,” Murphy said.

Two men at the camp were named as victims, although only one was wounded.