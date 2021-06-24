Georgia man pleads not guilty in death of girlfriend in Iowa

A Georgia man has pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend in Iowa.

Justin Wright, 32, was charged in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs, who was found shot to death at a home in Davenport, Iowa, on May 9.

Wright, under the name J Wright, is a songwriter in Atlanta.

Bibbs’ mother, Cassandra Bibbs, said her daughter and Wright had been dating for a few months. They met in Atlanta, where Bibbs moved to launch a singing career, The Quad-City Times reported.