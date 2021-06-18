Georgia

Victims in Colorado plane crash ID’d as Georgia couple

The Associated Press

DENVER

Colorado authorities have identified two people who died in a small plane crash south of Denver as a husband and wife from Jonesboro, Georgia.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office says 65-year-old Kathleen Velazco and 73-year-old Antenor Velazco were killed when their single-engine propeller plane struck an electrical line on approach to Centennial Airport and crashed in a large field on Wednesday.

The Denver Gazette reports that Antenor Velazco was a private pilot certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and an orthopedic surgeon. He is believed to have been flying the plane at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Lancair Evolution had taken off from Neosho, Missouri, earlier in the day. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

