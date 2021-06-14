Georgia

2 teens charged after mall security guard wounded by gunfire

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Two teenagers have been arrested in a shooting outside Atlanta’s Lenox Square mall, the latest in a string of shootings at the shopping complex, police said Monday.

The two 15-year-olds wanted to get into the Lenox Square Apple store after the mall had closed Sunday when one of the teens shot and critically injured a security guard, Atlanta police said.

The teens — a boy and a girl — were in custody at a youth detention center. They’ve been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, police said. The teens also face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses.

The security guard was in critical but stable condition at a hospital on Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

In 2020, Lenox Square was the site of at least six shootings last year, including a March homicide that killed a Tennessee man.

