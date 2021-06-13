Georgia residents start nonprofit Save the Youth

Darius Brightwell remembers growing up in Nellie B Apartments when the Nellie B Library provided a place of respite for kids.

The now-shuttered library once doubled as a community center where Bible study, tutoring, painting and other activities were available. But with nowhere to go today, kids have been left to grow up fast, said Brightwell, a 39-year-old Athens resident.

To fill this void, he has gathered a group of like-minded Athenians to form Save the Youth, a nonprofit looking to create programming for kids.

“It started because a lot of killings have been going on with these kids and I knew they would listen to me,” Brightwell said. “I’ve been in the streets and grew up like them.”

The budding organization has since started a car wash to provide work for youth in the summer, engaged in intervention work and raised more than $3,500 to buy a bus to provide transportation.

“We’re hoping we can maybe take them to Atlanta and show them things like the Martin Luther King center,” Brightwell said, adding one day he hopes the bus can also be used to provide transportation for the elderly.

Brightwell said the nonprofit has grown organically from work he was already doing, like mentoring young people. Community members with similar stories also joined to help make a change.

Petier Davis, co-CEO of Save the Youth, said he teamed with Brightwell because he cared about the youth in his city.

“We’ve been seeing these kids get hurt,” Davis said. “We’re trying to help them not gang-bang and do something positive with their life because we may have messed our lives up, but we can help keep theirs in line.”

The nonprofit is also expanding to provide programs for young women.

Lashanda Callaway, a 53-year-old Athens resident, said she plans to help develop these programs, including a dance team. She said she also dreams of a little league baseball team.

“I just want to reach out to the youth — young ladies or men — to get them off the street and get them to do something positive,” she said.

In 2019, Callaway said she lost her daughter, who was pregnant at the time, to gun violence. Since the loss, she has been motivated to help young people.

“We need to come together in the community to reach out to our kids,” she said.

Callaway, who grew up in Nellie B, also said the now-closed center once provided an outlet for youth.

“Older people used to always have us involved in something instead of being in the streets,” she said. “We always had something to do in the summertime and in the wintertime.”

To build on the work already under way, the nonprofit reached out to local officials.

Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker said when Brightwell and Davis pitched their idea of buying a bus, she helped find one and assisted with fundraising.

She said as a community organizer, she recognizes government is slow-moving at times and grassroots work is crucial.

“I explained to them the power of the people is what is needed to make change both in generating ideas and pushing them through at the governmental level,” Parker said. “It takes all of us.”

But the nonprofit has no plans to slow down and hopes to reopen the center at Nellie B, Brightwell said. Despite working a 12-hour shift job and sometimes going without sleep, he’s passionate about the work.

“That’s the kind of drive we got because these kids need it,” he said. “We love each and every child.”

To get involved or to contact Save the Youth, visit Brightwell’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/darius.brightwell.3.