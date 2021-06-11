Police: ‘Crawling burglar’ wormed way into many restaurants

Police say they’ve nabbed a man they call “the crawling burglar” for crawling through windows of metro Atlanta restaurants and then slithering across the floor to avoid motion detectors.

He is linked to at least a dozen such crimes, in which cash and liquor were stolen, police in Cobb County told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The thefts were part of a months-long burglary spree dating to September at restaurants in the Marietta, Kennesaw and Acworth areas northwest of Atlanta, police said. The spree ended with the arrest this month of Aron Jermaine Major of Atlanta during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Surveillance images of Major — and the distinctive outfit he wore during the crimes — helped to identify him as their suspect, police said.

Cobb County jail records show that he’s accused of 17 counts of burglary and other charges including criminal trespassing.

Georgia Department of Corrections show that he’s served four prison sentences since 1992 for felonies in Gwinnett, Fulton and Henry counties and has several burglary convictions on his record.