Georgia

Alabama man charged in brother’s gun death at Atlanta hotel

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

An Alabama man was jailed Monday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his teenage brother at an Atlanta hotel.

Records showed Marquise Daniel, 29, of Harvest, Alabama, was being held at the Fulton County Jail on the felony charge in a shooting that news outlets reported happened Sunday afternoon at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel.

Police were called to the hotel on a report that someone had been shot in a room, and a 17-year-old died later at a hospital. It wasn't clear whether Daniel and his brother were staying at the hotel or there for another reason.

Authorities didn't release the name of the victim, and records were not immediately available to show whether Daniel had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

