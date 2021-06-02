Georgia

Feds: Nine accused in West Virginia of online fraud scheme

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Nine men have been accused in West Virginia of participating in romance and other online scams that defrauded at least 200 people of more than $2.5 million, prosecutors said.

Grand jury indictments in federal court in Charleston charged the men with mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and receipt of stolen property. All nine men have been apprehended, prosecutors said in a news release Tuesday.

Two of the defendants lived in Huntington and Martinsburg, and two others lived in Washington, D.C. The others were from Columbus and Westerville, Ohio; Stone Mountain, Georgia; Beltsville, Maryland; and Omaha, Nebraska, the statement said. Six of the men were Nigerian citizens and two others were from Ghana.

According to the indictments, victims were coerced into sending money to various bank accounts controlled by the defendants from 2016 to 2020. Many of the victims were elderly, the statement said.

  Comments  

Business

Ethanol maker POET buys plants from Koch-owned Flint Hills

June 02, 2021 6:06 AM

News

Georgia high court upholds man’s death sentence

June 02, 2021 6:06 AM

Georgia

Residents evacuated as fire races through apartment complex

June 02, 2021 6:04 AM

News

Construction of 62-foot chicken underway in south Georgia

June 01, 2021 11:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service