Residents evacuated as fire races through apartment complex

Residents in about two-dozen apartment homes outside Atlanta were evacuated after a fire tore through the structure, authorities said.

All of the residents made it out safety before the Tuesday morning fire heavily damaged the complex in DeKalb County, just east of Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. No injuries were reported.

Flames had reached the top floor of a three-story building when firefighters arrived at the complex around 4 a.m., Atlanta Fire Rescue Capt. Dion Bentley said.

Bentley says that firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings, Bentley said. Most of the building’s 24 units are likely damaged by smoke and water, he said.