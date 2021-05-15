3 indicted in 2019 Georgia party shooting that killed teen

Three Valdosta men have been indicted for murder in a deadly shooting at a 2019 south Georgia prom party that left hundreds fleeing gunshots.

Local news outlets report 28-year-old Dashay Antwan March, 23-year-old Ra-Shay Marquez March and 23-year-old Taurian Javon Wertz have been indicted in the April 14, 2019, death of Emanuel Whitehead.

The three face a combined 16 charges including felony murder, gang charges, possession of a firearm during a felony and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened at a rental hall in Adel which was hosting a party for as many as 300 people. Whitehead, an 18-year-old Tifton resident, was found shot at a convenience store several blocks away by police. He later died at a hospital.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Jason Seacrist said 19-year-old Dehone Pierce was found in the parking lot of a nearby business with a gunshot wound to the back. A juvenile with minor injuries was later identified as a third gunshot victim, he said.

All three men who were indicted were associated with the Bloods gang, the indictment says.

The three were already jailed on other charges. It’s unclear if any of them have a lawyer.

Dashay March is a former football player for Valdosta High School.