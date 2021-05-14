7 arrested, 2 wanted in Georgia shooting that injured woman

Seven people have been arrested and two more are wanted after a shooting injured a woman in the parking lot of a middle Georgia restaurant.

The predawn Sunday shooting at a Sandersville Waffle House injured Kayiah Faulkner, 20, who was taken by helicopter to an Augusta hospital.

Police tell local news outlets that they believe gang members were involved in the shooting and that it is related to three shootings that happened in April.

"The Sandersville Police Department will not idly stand by and allow young men to terrorize our city by shooting and injuring innocent people," the police department said in a statement.

Warrants were issued Thursday for Terrance Oliver and Jaterious Sanders.

Among those arrested earlier are Charles Watson, charged with aggravated assault; George Reeves, charged with aggravated assault and violating probation; Alex Brown, charged with reckless conduct; Thomas Tanner, charged with possession of a weapon while committing or attempting to commit a crime; Malik Holsey, charged with lying to police and Mandarious Brown, charged with aggravated assault.

Also arrested was a juvenile, whose name and charges were not released.