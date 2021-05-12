Georgia will release fuel to help with gas supply, governor says. What you need to know

Georgia received approval Wednesday from the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency to release out of circulation fuel to help with gas supply as the Colonial Pipeline, a major supplier to the southeast, remains largely shut down.

The four-page waiver includes 13 states throughout the Southeast, including Georgia, which announced Tuesday that officials were waiting for finalization from the federal agency.

“By this letter, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is issuing a waiver under the Clean Air Act (CAA) to address the fuel supply emergency caused by a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline’s computer networks that led to the pipeline’s shutdown. This pipeline shutdown and related impacts on petroleum pipeline operations affect the petroleum distribution system in your states and the District of Columbia,” according to the document.

Federal EPA regulations require the use of low volatility gasoline during the summer months in order to limit the ozone pollution. Under the waiver, gas stations in designated states will be allowed to sell fall/winter gasoline.

This waiver is effective immediately and will continue through May 31.

The announcement comes shortly after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency effective until 11:59 p.m. Saturday. He also suspended the gas tax to prevent price gouging.

Today, the average gas price in Georgia is $2.951 — an 8-cent increase from Tuesday’s average of $2..871 and a $1.30 increase from last year’s average, according to AAA.

To find current gas prices and availability, customers can use GasBuddy’s online tracker. Enter your zip code to access local gas prices and more.