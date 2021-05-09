Multiple people hurt in boat explosion on Lake Lanier

Multiple people were hurt, some seriously, when a boat exploded Sunday on Lake Lanier, authorities said.

Game wardens responded around 2:45 p.m. to the Margaritaville gas dock after getting reports that a boat exploded while fueling up, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon told WXIA-TV.

A 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, while a 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady by ambulance, Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zachary Bracket told the television station. He said three other people refused to be taken to a hospital.

Brackett said the boat was fully ablaze and a nearby dock also caught fire. The fires were extinguished and the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office was investigating.