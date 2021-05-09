Georgia

Multiple people hurt in boat explosion on Lake Lanier

The Associated Press

BUFORD, Ga.

Multiple people were hurt, some seriously, when a boat exploded Sunday on Lake Lanier, authorities said.

Game wardens responded around 2:45 p.m. to the Margaritaville gas dock after getting reports that a boat exploded while fueling up, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon told WXIA-TV.

A 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, while a 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady by ambulance, Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zachary Bracket told the television station. He said three other people refused to be taken to a hospital.

Brackett said the boat was fully ablaze and a nearby dock also caught fire. The fires were extinguished and the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office was investigating.

  Comments  

Georgia

Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Lanier

May 09, 2021 3:04 PM

Georgia

Former Georgia teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge

May 09, 2021 1:34 PM

News

Georgia high court to resume in-person oral arguments

May 09, 2021 10:07 AM

Georgia

Court rules Kemp naming judge was legal, no election needed

May 09, 2021 9:46 AM

Georgia

Man sentenced to 60 years without parole in arson conviction

May 09, 2021 9:43 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service