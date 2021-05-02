Teen girl dies, 3 people hurt in Atlanta shooting

A teenage girl who was among four people shot when gunfire broke out Saturday night at an Atlanta shopping plaza has died of her injuries.

Atlanta news outlets report that police said shots were fired around 10 p.m. Saturday at a Waffle House at the Glenwood Park shopping plaza. The shooting happened as several fights broke out in the area but it was not immediately clear whether the gunfire was connected to the fights.

Officials say three other teenagers wounded in the incident are in stable condition but they did not give other details.