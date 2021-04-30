Georgia

3-year-old missing from Alabama may have been taken to Georgia, officials say

A missing Alabama toddler at the center of an Amber Alert could be in Georgia, according to state emergency officials.

Authorities say Khilan Bell, 3, was last seen Thursday afternoon at a relative’s home in Gordo, Alabama, about 25 miles northwest of Tuscaloosa.

Posted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, April 29, 2021

The child has ties to Georgia and may be traveling in a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag number QFJ8959.

Khilan is described as Black male, 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 40 pounds, authorities said.

Officials did not say what the child was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Khilan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gordo Police Department at (205) 367-9373, or dial 911.

