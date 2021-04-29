Georgia

Man shot and killed at Macon convenience store

The Associated Press

MACON, Ga.

Macon police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store.

The gunfire happened at a Circle K in north Macon shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Deputies found the wounded man outside of his car, WMAZ-TV reported. Jones identified him as 23-year-old Brandon Washington.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted for questioning in the case. Deputies say they were last seen driving a 1995 White Dodge Ram work van.

