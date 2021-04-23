UGA graduate student extorted woman for sexual photos and videos, FBI says

A 23-year old University of Georgia graduate student was arrested Friday on charges of extorting a Massachusetts woman for videos, photographs and communications of a sexual nature, and cyberstalking her for more than a year and a half.

Gary E. Leach, of Athens, Georgia, was set to appear in federal court in the Middle District of Georgia Friday to face one count of cyberstalking and one count of extortion through interstate threats, according to a news release from the FBI.

Beginning in October 2019, Leach allegedly obtained private sexual video calls and photographs from the woman by making false promises of payment. He surreptitiously recorded the woman during the calls, according to the release.

Leach and the woman originally made contact using the Instagram hashtag “FitPics,” which is used to identify users who are willing to pay money in exchange for photos and videos, according to testimony provided by Zachary Brune, the investigating agent, in an affidavit.

Leach threatened to share the recordings with the woman’s family if she did not continue to send him content over Instagram, and repeatedly harassed and extorted the victim for additional interactions, the release stated.

He is alleged to have used anonymous Instagram accounts to contact the woman, including accounts featuring several variations of the username “u.kno_who,” according to the release.

Leach told the woman that he engaged in similar conduct with other Instagram users, stating in one message, “Sweetheart I have hundreds of vids and thousands of pictures meticulously categorized by name,” according to court documents.

If convicted, Leach faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 on the stalking charge. On the extortion charge, he faces up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The investigation is being conducted by the FBI Boston Field Office.

During the investigation, officials found that other victims may have been impacted by Leach. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim in the case is encouraged to visit the U.S. Department of Justice’s Victim and Witness Assistance Program.