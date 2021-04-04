Cow runs loose on Atlanta area interstate

A loose cow is being blamed for a traffic jam on an Atlanta area highway.

Police in Dunwoody, a suburb about 15 miles north of Atlanta, say officers responded Saturday morning to a cow running on Interstate 285. It had apparently fallen out of a livestock trailer.

Michael Gerbick told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the cow surprised him as he headed to work at a Volvo dealership.

“Traffic was moving a little. Cars were slowly getting by. Then all the sudden this cow comes running around the corner with a gentleman chasing him,” Gerbick said.

Police say they were able to capture the cow with help from someone with a rope. In a Facebook photo, the cow appears tethered to the front of a police vehicle.